Wednesday: Sarah Deslashmit faked cancer and tragedy. ‘Sympathy Pains’ traces her downfall

Raised in Highland, Illinois, Sarah Delashmit spent years weaving elaborate frauds about living with serious illnesses, from breast cancer to muscular dystrophy. She invented family members, husbands, pregnancies and children — all as she befriended caregivers who believed Delashmit was who she said she was.

Delashmit’s many lies were eventually exposed as the victims of her frauds began finding each other — and it’s their voices that take center stage in the new podcast “Sympathy Pains” from medical journalist Laura Biel.

In 2018, Biel reported and hosted the hit podcast “Dr. Death,” which earned more than 50 million downloads and was adapted into a TV series. While “Dr. Death” focused on a dangerously incompetent surgeon who enriched himself while injuring patients, “Sympathy Pains” has a more complicated antagonist. Delashmit wasn’t trying to get rich, but she spent years making those closest to her believe she was dying. Over the series’ episodes, Biel talks to victims and investigators, but she also chases a bigger question: Who is the real Sarah Delashmit?

The podcast releases its sixth and final episode today. And today Biel will join St. Louis on the Air to discuss the new series and what she’s learned about Delashmit after spending years tracing her fraud.

