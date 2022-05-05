Monday: St. Charles is counting on Riverpointe to revamp its riverfront

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

St. Charles is putting in big money on a project that they hope will revamp the city. Officials say they want the historic city on the Missouri River to be one of the first things people think of when they think of the St. Louis region — right up there with destinations like the Arch, the Cardinals and the St. Louis Zoo.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer has been spearheading the Riverpointe project. It’s a $350 million investment that officials hope will revitalize the riverfront in the city. Residents and visitors will be able to walk through different “boroughs,” eat at high-end restaurants, kayak on a man-made lake, and more.

Many are excited, and some residents living on the riverfront were happy to relocate in anticipation of the project — but others have concerns about things like protecting nearby wetlands and the threat of river flooding.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Charles mayor Dan Borgmeyer will join the show to discuss the project, concerns from critics, and what he hopes it will do for the city — and the region at large.

