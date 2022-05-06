Friday: Building a stronger skilled labor force in St. Louis

Major construction projects are rising over St. Louis, but the skilled workers doing those jobs are in some of the hardest positions for employers to fill.

That was among the findings of the 2021 State of the St. Louis Workforce Report, which found that employers need an average of 42 days to fill positions for construction laborers, despite workers earning an average of $57,000.

The crunch is familiar to Ryan Molen, senior vice president at the St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Companies. The firm employs thousands of people and is involved in projects across the country, but the company is struggling, Molen says, as a generation of skilled workers retired, quit or changed industries amid the pandemic.

That exodus is ongoing. Earlier this week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its March 2022 data on hiring and labor turnover – and found that the month’s reported “quits” in the national construction industry are up by 69,000. In total, 389,000 construction workers left the industry in March.

Molen says McCarthy is expanding its training programs and outreach. He joins Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss what his company is doing to reinvigorate and diversify the area’s skilled labor market. We’ll also hear from skilled worker Kevon White about his employment journey from the casino to the construction site.

Are you a skilled worker with thoughts on the industry’s labor shortage? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.