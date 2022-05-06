Monday: John Hendrix’s new graphic novel features ‘The Holy Ghost’

Cayce Zavaglia / Abrams Books Author John Hendrix

In Christianity’s greatest hits, the Father and the Son get all the celebrity. One sacrifices his only offspring for the good of the world; the other takes on all the sins of humanity and suffers a terrible death — only to rise again in glory. You can see why their stories have taken center stage for thousands of years.

And then there’s the Holy Ghost. This fleshless being is depicted as the breath of God, the quiet voice that helps us see God. That may seem a whole lot less exciting.

St. Louis artist John Hendrix makes a great case that the Holy Ghost is still worth your time. In his winsome new graphic novel, “The Holy Ghost,” he introduces us to a spirit who is charming, approachable and insightful. In some ways, he does for this underrated part of the Godhead what Charles M. Schulz did for beagles.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Hendrix will discuss “The Holy Ghost.” A professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University and chair of its MFA in Illustration & Visual Culture program, he is also the author of numerous children’s books, including “John Brown: His Fight for Freedom,” “Miracle Man: The Story of Jesus,” and “The Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler.”

Related Event

What: John Hendrix with Abram C. VanEngen , hosted by Left Bank Books

When: 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Where: High Low, 3301 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103 and on Facebook Live

