Monday: Aldermen weigh whether to bar tents from St. Louis streets, sidewalks

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A worker from the Missouri Department of Transportation on Monday tosses debris cleared from an area under an Interstate 44 viaduct in downtown St. Louis, where a person was living.

Last week, an aldermanic committee gave unanimous approval to a bill that would bar people from pitching tents in public right of ways in St. Louis.

Board Bill Number 14 , sponsored by 16th Ward Alderman Tom Oldenburg, was spurred by concern about a homeless encampment near the River Des Peres in deep south St. Louis.

That encampment is in the city’s 12th Ward, which is represented by Alderman Bill Stephens. Stephens has asked the city to hold up on the bill. Stephens will join Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to share why he feels the proposal is not the right solution to the problem.

