© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Aldermen weigh whether to bar tents from St. Louis streets, sidewalks

Published May 9, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT
Sereena Harrington, 54, sheds a tear while explaining she has fallen in and out of stable housing since her 7-year-old son, Aaron Alexander, was shot and killed in the city when she was in her late 20s
Brian Munoz
/
Sereena Harrington, 54, sheds a tear while explaining she has fallen in and out of stable housing since Aaron Alexander, her 7-year-old son, was shot and killed in the city when she was in her late 20s, on Monday, from her tent under an Interstate 44 viaduct in downtown St. Louis. “I try to not think about this stuff because it hurts so bad,” Harrington said. “There are no places for us to go.”

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A worker from the Missouri Department of Transportation on Monday, May 2, 2022 tosses debris cleared from an area under an Interstate 44 viaduct in downtown St. Louis where a person was living.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A worker from the Missouri Department of Transportation on Monday tosses debris cleared from an area under an Interstate 44 viaduct in downtown St. Louis, where a person was living.

Last week, an aldermanic committee gave unanimous approval to a bill that would bar people from pitching tents in public right of ways in St. Louis.

Board Bill Number 14, sponsored by 16th Ward Alderman Tom Oldenburg, was spurred by concern about a homeless encampment near the River Des Peres in deep south St. Louis.

That encampment is in the city’s 12th Ward, which is represented by Alderman Bill Stephens. Stephens has asked the city to hold up on the bill. Stephens will join Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to share why he feels the proposal is not the right solution to the problem.

Do you support the proposal to bar tents from St. Louis streets and sidewalks? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air Board of AldermenCity of St. LouisHomelessnessSt. Louis HomelessEncampments
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.