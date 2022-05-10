Tuesday: Joanna Serenko’s debut album celebrates potential, the power of growth

Joan Fisher / St. Louis singer-songwriter Joanna Serenko will play songs from “Best of Me” at Blue Strawberry on Thursday, May 19.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Two years ago, Joanna Serenko made it to the finals on the Voice. The singer-songwriter was competing on what was arguably the strangest season of the show in its 20-year history. The Kirkwood teen began the competition in a pre-COVID universe, but soon found herself competing from her parents’ house as the pandemic shut down Hollywood .

“I will tell you my house is a complete mess right now … but we managed to make it work,” Serenko told St. Louis on the Air at the time. “The upstairs area is where all the wardrobe is, and the basement is where all the lighting and camera stuff is.”

Serenko released her debut album “Best of Me” this February, even as a new coronavirus variant again ravaged the nation. This week, she’s finally able to celebrate the album with a release party. She’ll play songs from the album with a full band this Thursday at the Blue Strawberry.

Serenko will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to share tracks from “Best of Me” and discuss the inspiration for the album.

Related Event

What: “Best of Me” Release Party

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19

Where: Blue Strawberry (364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108)

