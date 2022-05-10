Wednesday: EcoTones brings music inspired by nature to Powder Valley
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
This weekend, Kirkwood will play host to a very unusual concert series — a new concept featuring small groups of professional musicians playing in, and inspired by, a trail within the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center. For two reservations-only performances each this Saturday and Sunday, they’ll share pieces informed by the birds, and even frogs, who inhabit the 112-acre oak-hickory forest.
The EcoTones concert series is the brainchild of Jody Redhage Ferber, a St. Louis-based cellist and composer who has performed around the world. She’s already at work planning the second iteration, set for Emmenegger Nature Park this September.
On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Ferber joins us to discuss EcoTones and share a preview of the music being developed for Powder Valley’s 1.5-mile Hickory Trail.
Related Event
What: EcoTones
When: Saturday, May 14 through Sunday, May 15, 2022
Where: Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, 11715 Cragwold Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122
Have a question or comment about EcoTones? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.
“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.