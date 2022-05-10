© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Wednesday: EcoTones brings music inspired by nature to Powder Valley

Published May 10, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
Cellist and composer Jody Redhage Ferber is founder and director of the new EcoTones concert series.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This weekend, Kirkwood will play host to a very unusual concert series — a new concept featuring small groups of professional musicians playing in, and inspired by, a trail within the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center. For two reservations-only performances each this Saturday and Sunday, they’ll share pieces informed by the birds, and even frogs, who inhabit the 112-acre oak-hickory forest.

The EcoTones concert series is the brainchild of Jody Redhage Ferber, a St. Louis-based cellist and composer who has performed around the world. She’s already at work planning the second iteration, set for Emmenegger Nature Park this September.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Ferber joins us to discuss EcoTones and share a preview of the music being developed for Powder Valley’s 1.5-mile Hickory Trail.

Related Event

What: EcoTones
When: Saturday, May 14 through Sunday, May 15, 2022
Where: Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, 11715 Cragwold Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Have a question or comment about EcoTones? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air Local MusicPowder Valley Nature CenterJody Redhage FerberBirds
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske joined St. Louis Public Radio as host of St. Louis on the Air in July 2019. Before that, she spent twenty years in newspapers, working as a reporter, columnist and editor in Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
