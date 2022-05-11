Thursday: How City Museum defied building codes and became a St. Louis staple

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In 1993, artist Bob Cassilly purchased what would become City Museum, a wacky St. Louis gem that, arguably, is irreplaceable.

Originally, it was the site of the former International Shoe Company’s warehouse. Later, Washington University used it. Cassilly saw potential in the 600,000 square-foot building and embarked on an ambitious plan: to build a museum that never halted construction.

Cassilly and his crew became skilled at turning salvaged materials, like a bank vault of the former First National Bank and abandoned planes, into attractions for kids and adults alike to play on.

This year, City Museum is celebrating 25 years, and Cassilly’s legacy still lives on. The museum’s rooftop yellow school bus and iconic 10-story slide have become a destination for visitors around the country.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, three members of the former “Cassilly Crew” will share behind-the-scenes tales about this St. Louis treasure.

