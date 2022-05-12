Friday: 2 operas make world premieres in St. Louis this summer

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Opera Theatre of St. Louis has long prided itself on debuting innovative, and even important, new operas. Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” opened here in 2013. The company put Salman Rushdie’s “Shalimar the Clown” to song in 2016. Its 2019 premiere, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” went on to the Metropolitan Opera — and became that storied institution’s first-ever performance of an opera by a Black composer.

But this year is something special even for Opera Theatre of St. Louis: Its 2022 festival season features not one, but two, world premieres. “Awakenings,” based on the memoir by Oliver Sacks, was originally scheduled to debut in the summer of 2020, but COVID-19 disrupted those plans. “Harvey Milk,” an opera based on the life of the slain San Francisco politician, was originally mounted by the Houston Grand Opera in 1995, but is being reworked significantly for St. Louis.

All told, it’s a high-profile, high-stakes return to the Loretto-Hilton Center for the opera company, which mounted an outdoor season of shorter operas last year. And no one may be feeling the pressure more than Artistic Director James Robinson: He is at the helm of both world premieres.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Robinson will take a break from his directing duties to highlight the two operas and what it’s like to return to the main stage after a three-year hiatus.

Related Event

What: Opera Theatre of St. Louis 2022 festival season

When: May 21-June 26, 2022

Where: Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, MO 63119

