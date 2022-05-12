© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: New St. Louis facility offers high-tech space for confidential information

Published May 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
Founded in 1990, Stereotaxis' headquarters are located in the Globe Building in downtown St. Louis.
Marcus Qwertyus
/
The Globe Building has become a prime location for a growing number of tech firms, such as Stereotaxis, an St. Louis-based robotic surgery technology company.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A new facility will soon be accessible to St. Louis-based geospatial intelligence firms that require a classified environment to conduct business.

The 75,000-square-foot space is categorized as a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF. Located in the Globe Building in downtown St. Louis, it offers a secure place where sensitive information can be viewed and discussed without threat of outside surveillance or spying.

It will be the first of its kind outside the Washington, D.C., region.

Keith Masback, a leader and expert in the field of geospatial intelligence, will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how St. Louis’ geospatial intelligence firms can utilize the facility after its groundbreaking on Friday, May 13.

Masback is the principal consultant at Plum Run LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned management consulting company in the national security sector. He is also the former CEO of the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.

Have a question or comment about sensitive compartmented information facilities? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air GeospatialNational Geospatial-Intelligence AgencyTechnologyDowntown St. Louis
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.