Friday: New St. Louis facility offers high-tech space for confidential information

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A new facility will soon be accessible to St. Louis-based geospatial intelligence firms that require a classified environment to conduct business.

The 75,000-square-foot space is categorized as a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF. Located in the Globe Building in downtown St. Louis, it offers a secure place where sensitive information can be viewed and discussed without threat of outside surveillance or spying.

It will be the first of its kind outside the Washington, D.C., region.

Keith Masback, a leader and expert in the field of geospatial intelligence, will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how St. Louis’ geospatial intelligence firms can utilize the facility after its groundbreaking on Friday, May 13.

Masback is the principal consultant at Plum Run LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned management consulting company in the national security sector. He is also the former CEO of the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.

Have a question or comment about sensitive compartmented information facilities? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.