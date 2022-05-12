Monday: The Fatal State Violence Project went from tracking deaths to supporting people affected

Last year, the St. Louis civil rights law firm Arch City Defenders launched an effort to document every instance of a person killed by the region’s police forces or who died in its jails — a grim figure the firm categorized under the umbrella term “fatal state violence.”

The effort led to a report, “Death by the State,” which found at least 179 fatal incidents between 2009 and 2019 across police departments and jails in St. Louis, St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County.

But the project’s latest effort goes beyond just documentation: In collaboration with the group Faith for Justice, the Fatal State Violence Project now includes a crisis hotline and all-volunteer response team . When someone is killed by police, or dies in a jail, the response team mobilizes to comfort family members, gather witness testimony, and to provide ongoing support through the agonizing uncertainties of an official investigation.

One of the response team members is Toni Taylor, whose son, Cary Ball Jr., was killed by St. Louis police in 2013. Taylor joins Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss what the incident taught her — and how she’s now reaching other families going through similar experiences.

We’ll also hear from Arch City Defender attorney Emanuel Powell. Powell spearheaded the Fatal State Violence Project, and he will discuss why creating a new category was important to him, what the project has accomplished so far, and the personal story that drives his interest in the topic.

