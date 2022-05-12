Thursday: New Dimensions offers soccer to low-income St. Louis kids

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

For 17 years, New Dimensions has provided low-income St. Louis kids something their affluent peers take for granted: Access to soccer. The nonprofit has offered countless kids — including many refugees and immigrants — a high-quality soccer program, for free.

New Dimensions Co-Founder Tom Michler says the program’s focus is soccer, but it provides much more.

“It’s really utilizing a sport to connect with kids and then do more — mentoring and life skills,” he said. “And a lot of those life skills, teachings, take place spontaneously.”

On Thursday's St. Louis on the Air, Michler will share more about the program. We'll also hear from players, parents and refs.

