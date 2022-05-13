Friday: ‘We Live Here Auténtico!’ embraces Latino identity in St. Louis and beyond

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

St. Louis Public Radio is joining forces with two local Latino professionals to launch a new podcast, “We Live Here Auténtico!” The podcast promises to highlight and celebrate the Latino community in St. Louis and beyond.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, “We Live Here Auténtico!” co-hosts Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano and Alejandro Santiago will discuss the new podcast, which debuts today.

“We Live Here Auténtico!” has roots in two separate podcasts. “Auténtico” began in 2019 with a focus on bilingual Latino professionals and small business owners. St. Louis Public Radio’s “We Live Here,” started in 2015, shared stories about race and class. The combination of the two programs aims to unite their philosophies.

