Monday: Facing formula shortage, St. Louis moms turn to swap groups

Squeezed by a combination of supply disruptions and a nationwide recall, a shortage of baby formula is increasingly forcing parents to ration and scramble to keep stocked.

Parents are also turning to other parents. Earlier this month, Joanna Busby started a Facebook “formula swap” group to arrange connections between parents desperate to find the right food for their babies.

In the group, parents post photos of the formula brands they can no longer find. They share their inventories of the sample formulas their babies don’t tolerate, and they seek to swap for brands they can no longer find on store shelves.

The shortage is hitting on all levels. In a Thursday press release, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page shared guidance released by Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, which advises parents to not attempt to make homemade formula or hoard more than a month’s supply of store-bought formula.

“We understand the anxiety that parents and caregivers are experiencing,” Page said in a May 12 press release. “Still, it’s important that no one hoards infant formula, and that anyone struggling with feeding their infant should contact their health provider to discuss options.”

For parents like Busby, however, the shortage raises worry about how bad things could get. Barely a week old, the Facebook group she started already has more than 100 members. On Monday, she joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss the burgeoning support network and the impact of the ongoing shortage — as well as the hard choices parents are making to confront it.