© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

New St. Louis facility offers high-tech space for confidential information

Published May 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
051222_EW_ConferenceRoom.jpg
Dick Fleming
/
This sixth-floor unclassified space in the Globe Building is located just below the new 75,000-square-foot multitenant classified sensitive compartmented information facility.

On Friday, a first-of-its kind installation — a “sensitive compartmented information facility” — broke ground in St. Louis. The SCIF offers a secure place where sensitive information can be viewed and discussed without threat of outside surveillance or spying.

“When you're doing classified work, you need to be able to protect it,” said Keith Masback, the principal consultant at Plum Run LLC and former CEO of the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation.

The 75,000-square-foot space is embedded within the Globe Building downtown — and unlike most other SCIFs around the U.S., it’s not the property of a large government contractor or government agency. That makes it a game changer for smaller companies doing sensitive work.

Previously, “if you wanted to have a government contract, you had to demonstrate that you had access to a SCIF,” Masback explained on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air. But that was a catch-22, he said: “In order to have access to a SCIF, you had to have a government contract.”

This new facility will open the door to all kinds of tech and geospatial intelligence firms. And it's already seen great demand. In fact, it’s sold out — for now.

“There’s a waiting list of over 50 companies to get in there,” Masback said.

Keith Masback joins St. Louis on the Air

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Jane Mather-Glass is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air GeospatialNational Geospatial-Intelligence AgencyTechnologyDowntown St. Louis
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content