Tuesday: Fathers, sons, and a century of Heffern jewelry in St. Louis

For the last 50 years, Kit Heffern has presided over the glittering inventory at Elleard B. Heffern Fine Jewelers, which traces its history through more than a century of businesses, several locations, and three generations of the Heffern family – with each iteration passed down from father to son.

Now, the fourth generation of Hefferns is getting ready to take up the mantle. In recent months, Webster Heffern has begun joining his father in the family business. In 1972, Kit went through the same rite of passage with his own father – but Kit isn’t quite ready to retire.

On Tuesday, Kit and Webster join St. Louis on the Air to discuss their family’s 109-year history in the jewelry business, as well their unusual paths through careers in science and engineering before embracing their roles, and heritage, as purveyors of luxury.

Do you have a memory or treasured piece of jewelry from Elleard Heffern? What’s special about the business? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.