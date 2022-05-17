Wednesday: Alan Achkar on his vision for the Post-Dispatch

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Last month, Alan Achkar returned to a city he knows well to take over a newspaper he also knows well: The former metro editor of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is now its editor in chief .

Born in Lebanon and raised in Cleveland, Achkar started his newspaper career at the Cleveland Plain Dealer before moving to St. Louis in 2005. After a decade in the Gateway City, he left to run the South Bend Tribune in Indiana. Most recently, he was northern Indiana editor for the newspaper chain Gannett.

Achkar replaces Gilbert Bailon, who returned to the Dallas area to serve as executive editor of KERA, the public radio/public television behemoth serving Dallas and Ft. Worth. Bailon had spent just shy of 10 years as the Post-Dispatch’s top editor.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Achkar joins us to discuss why he came back to St. Louis, his vision for the paper and the challenges of journalism in an age of ravenous hedge funds and shrinking print editions.

