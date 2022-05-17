Wednesday: Ben Westhoff on his ‘Little Brother’ — and his murder in north St. Louis County

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In 2005, Ben Westhoff became a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor, and was paired with a tiny 8-year-old with a “gigawatt smile.” That little boy, Jorell Cleveland, would become like family, a regular presence in his home as Westhoff’s career took him from St. Louis to New York City to Los Angeles and then back to St. Louis again.

But not even two years after Westhoff and his family bought a home in St. Louis and began seeing Cleveland and his family more regularly, the 19-year-old was murdered , shot point-blank one summer afternoon in Kinloch, Missouri.

In his new book, Westhoff grapples with his beloved little brother’s death — and the devastating cycle that kills so many young men like him.

Westhoff joins Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss “Little Brother: Love, Tragedy and My Search for the Truth” and what his investigation into Cleveland’s death taught him about his little brother, himself, and St. Louis.

Related Event

What: “Little Brother” book launch via Left Bank Books

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Where: Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117

