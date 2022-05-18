Thursday: Afghan refugees are now all in permanent housing, International Institute says

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The International Institute of St. Louis has settled all of its 594 Afghan refugees in permanent housing as of last Friday, CEO Arrey Obenson announced — seven months after the first in a large group arrived in St. Louis.

The refugees came to the St. Louis region after Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul fell to the Taliban last August. It was the first time the institute had handled that volume of arrivals in such a short period in its more than 100-year history.

Due to the institute’s limited staff and a tight housing market in the region, Afghans initially faced a hard landing in St. Louis. Many families were stuck in extended stay hotels for months, and schools had delays in getting kids enrolled in school.

Despite the difficulties, Arch Grants founder Jerry Schlichter announced a new initiative in January , including developing a soccer league for Afghan kids , awarding business grants, providing a housing fund and launching an Afghan chamber of commerce. Schlichter hopes the “Afghan Support Program” can drive more Afghan refugees to relocate to the St. Louis region.

However, some volunteers say the institute needs to focus on its current group of refugees before looking to bring more. The institute has a 90-day clock to use federal funds to put refugees in housing and set them up with jobs to be successful in the U.S.

Welcome Neighbor STL, Oasis International and House of Goods are local organizations intimately involved with providing additional support. But some of their volunteers say the International Institute has put up roadblocks that keep them from helping. That includes a consent form that families must fill out before volunteers can step in to offer help — and confusion over when volunteers are allowed to make contact.

“When we asked if we could reach out to the families who are already here who have no volunteer support, Senior Vice President for Programs Blake Hamilton said to wait until 90 days after arrival when they hold their assessment meeting and they will ask them then,” Madeleine Grucza, Family Support Director for Welcome Neighbor STL, told St. Louis on the Air in an email.

Grucza last heard around 70 cases, which include single men and families, are still not connected to volunteers.

“[The institute is] clearly trying to figure it out, but time is passing and we know families need support,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for the institute said in an email that volunteers do not have to wait 90 days before partnering with the family, but that they can start helping Afghans once the institute has a consent form in hand.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, the institute’s CEO Arrey Obenson and the Afghan Support Program’s manager Moji Sidiqi will share an update on their resettlement efforts.

