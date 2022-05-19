Friday: How MoBot research is saving a threatened species of milkweed

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Nearly 100 miles south of St. Louis in Taum Sauk Mountain State Park grows a rare, yellow-flowering plant called Mead’s milkweed. The perennial plant of the tallgrass prairie beloved by Monarch butterflies is native to Missouri, and primarily found in the Show Me State and eastern Kansas.

For decades, Mead’s milkweed has been threatened. But researchers at the Missouri Botanical Garden have made a breakthrough in understanding the plant’s propagation problems. Now their work is giving the species a fighting chance at survival.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Christy Edwards, a conservation geneticist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, will discuss her research and how it has fundamentally changed the way conservationists are trying to preserve the species.

