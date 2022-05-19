© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: How MoBot research is saving a threatened species of milkweed

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT
052022_ChristyEdwards_Milkweed_01.jpg
Christy Edwards
/
Missouri Botanical Garden
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared Mead's milkweed a threatened species in 1988. New Missouri Botanical Garden research is changing how conservations are trying to preserve the species.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Nearly 100 miles south of St. Louis in Taum Sauk Mountain State Park grows a rare, yellow-flowering plant called Mead’s milkweed. The perennial plant of the tallgrass prairie beloved by Monarch butterflies is native to Missouri, and primarily found in the Show Me State and eastern Kansas.

For decades, Mead’s milkweed has been threatened. But researchers at the Missouri Botanical Garden have made a breakthrough in understanding the plant’s propagation problems. Now their work is giving the species a fighting chance at survival.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Christy Edwards, a conservation geneticist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, will discuss her research and how it has fundamentally changed the way conservationists are trying to preserve the species.

Have a question or comment about Mead's milkweed?

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air Missouri Botanical GardenConservationMead's milkweed
Alex Heuer
Alex is the executive producer of "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

