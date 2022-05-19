© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Thor Axe makes its album debut, 13 years after forming

Published May 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
052022_CoreyWoodruff_ThorAxe.jpg
Corey Woodruff
/
Thor Axe has been playing together on and off since 2009.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Louis band Thor Axe doesn’t have lyrics — its songs are completely instrumental. It also doesn’t have a touring schedule — its members stay pretty busy with projects in town. But now, 13 years after they came together and wrote their first song, the band finally has an album.

Solar Rips,” which will be released Friday and celebrated with a show at Off Broadway on May 27, contains melodic progressive rock, with “hints of metal and Nintendo-era video game music.” Four of the six musicians in Thor Axe hail from So Many Dynamos, the beloved St. Louis indie rock band that’s enjoyed its own dozen-plus years of making music. “It was a side project,” explained guitarist Ryan Wasoba.

But Thor Axe had a journey all of its own. And on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Wasoba and fellow guitarist Phil Ring will share a bit about its story, as well as some tunes from “Solar Rips.”

Related Event

What: “Solar Rips” album release
When: 8 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022
Where: Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118

Have a question or comment for Thor Axe? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air Local MusicRock MusicOff Broadway
Stay Connected
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske joined St. Louis Public Radio as host of St. Louis on the Air in July 2019. Before that, she spent twenty years in newspapers, working as a reporter, columnist and editor in Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
See stories by Sarah Fenske
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content