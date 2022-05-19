Friday: Thor Axe makes its album debut, 13 years after forming
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
The St. Louis band Thor Axe doesn’t have lyrics — its songs are completely instrumental. It also doesn’t have a touring schedule — its members stay pretty busy with projects in town. But now, 13 years after they came together and wrote their first song, the band finally has an album.
“Solar Rips,” which will be released Friday and celebrated with a show at Off Broadway on May 27, contains melodic progressive rock, with “hints of metal and Nintendo-era video game music.” Four of the six musicians in Thor Axe hail from So Many Dynamos, the beloved St. Louis indie rock band that’s enjoyed its own dozen-plus years of making music. “It was a side project,” explained guitarist Ryan Wasoba.
But Thor Axe had a journey all of its own. And on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Wasoba and fellow guitarist Phil Ring will share a bit about its story, as well as some tunes from “Solar Rips.”
Related Event
What: “Solar Rips” album release
When: 8 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022
Where: Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
Have a question or comment for Thor Axe? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.
“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.