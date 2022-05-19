Monday: ‘Wrestling at the Chase’ is now a documentary film

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

For more than two decades spanning the 1960s and '70s, “Wrestling at the Chase” regularly drew hundreds of pro wrestling fans to the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

That history is detailed in the new documentary “Head Over Heels: Remembering Wrestling from the Chase,” which will premiere on Nine Network on Sat., June 4. The film is based on Reedy Press’ “Wrestling at the Chase,” written by St. Louis historian Ed Wheatley.

Wheatley will join Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the matches, the TV series and the documentary.

Related Event

What: “Head Over Heels: Remembering Wrestling from the Chase”

When: 8 p.m. June 4, 2022

Where: KETC (Channel 9), with an outdoor screening in the Public Media Commons outside of the Nine PBS studios (3653 Olive St. St. Louis, MO 63108)

Do you recall watching Wrestling at the Chase on Saturday nights? Did you ever attend a match? Share your memories: Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.