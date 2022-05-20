Friday: Fighting fire with fire in Missouri’s Mark Twain forest

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Missouri’s Mark Twain National Forest covers more than a million acres in the southern half of the state – and twice a year, firefighters mobilize to light controlled, intentional fires, called prescribed burns, as a part of a strategy that actually prevents raging fires from breaking out.

This summer, however, the strategy is facing scrutiny. A prescribed burn that went awry in New Mexico is being blamed for what is now the largest wildfire in the state’s history , raising questions about what happens when a planned burn confronts high winds and changing weather.

The strategy is still going strong in Missouri, which concluded its winter fire season earlier this month. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, the U.S. Forest Service’s Bennie Terrell wii discuss his 22 years as a fuel specialist in the Mark Twain National Forest, and how his teams avoid disasters like the one playing out over thousands of scorched acres in the Southwest.

