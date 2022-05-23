Monday: 2 Amur leopards welcomed by the St. Louis Zoo

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The St. Louis Zoo recently announced the birth of two critically endangered Amur leopard cubs. Born last month, the twin females are the first Amur leopard cubs born at the Zoo since 2010. The species is one of the most endangered cats in the world. Fewer than 100 remain in the wild in far eastern Russia.

The two cubs, Anya and Irinia, are doing well. The zoo says they will remain in their private, indoor maternity den inside Big Cat Country for the next few months.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Steve Bircher, the Kevin Beckmann Curator of Carnivores at Saint Louis Zoo, will discuss the cubs, the threat these leopards face in the wild and the survival plan for the species.

