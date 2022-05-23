Monday: World Cup winner Lori Lawson reflects on soccer’s equal pay breakthrough

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Over Lori Lawson’s 15-year career in professional soccer, she saw the sport’s highest highs — winning both a World Cup and Olympic gold medal — but endured both lower pay and shoddier conditions than her male counterparts.

A St. Louis native, Lawson spent years advocating against the disparity, alongside many teammates. But last week she was among those cheering for the U.S. Soccer Federation’s new collective bargaining agreement. Announced May 18, the agreement equalizes pay and bonuses for both the men’s and women’s leagues, including the sharing of World Cup bonus money across genders.

Lawson retired from U.S. soccer in 2015, not long after winning a World Cup and cementing her name in the history of the sport. Now the head coach of Maryville University women's soccer, she joins St. Louis on the Air to reflect on the historic moment for the sport, what pay equity means to players like her, and the path that brought the U.S. to this moment.

