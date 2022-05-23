© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

New film ‘Head Over Heels’ explores wrestling at the Chase Hotel

Published May 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
“Wrestling at the Chase” was filmed at KPLR studios in a building adjacent to Chase Park Plaza. It aired from May 23, 1959 to September 10, 1983.
St. Louis historian Ed Wheatley holds the Wrestling at the Chase ringside bell, used from 1959 to 1983.
St. Louis historian Ed Wheatley holds the Wrestling at the Chase ringside bell, used from 1959 to 1983.

For more than two decades spanning the 1960s and '70s, “Wrestling at the Chase” regularly drew hundreds of pro wrestling fans to the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

That history is detailed in the new documentary “Head Over Heels: Remembering Wrestling from the Chase,” which will premiere on Nine Network on Sat., June 4. The film is based on Reedy Press’ “Wrestling at the Chase,” written by St. Louis historian Ed Wheatley.

Wheatley, who worked as a producer on the film, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the matches, the TV series and the documentary.

What: “Head Over Heels: Remembering Wrestling from the Chase”
When: 8 p.m. June 4, 2022
Where: KETC (Channel 9), with an outdoor screening in the Public Media Commons outside of the Nine PBS studios (3653 Olive St. St. Louis, MO 63108)

Ed Wheatley joins St. Louis on the Air

St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

St. Louis on the Air WrestlingChase Park Plaza
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.