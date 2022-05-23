New film ‘Head Over Heels’ explores wrestling at the Chase Hotel

Emily Woodbury / St. Louis historian Ed Wheatley holds the Wrestling at the Chase ringside bell, used from 1959 to 1983.

For more than two decades spanning the 1960s and '70s, “Wrestling at the Chase” regularly drew hundreds of pro wrestling fans to the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

That history is detailed in the new documentary “Head Over Heels: Remembering Wrestling from the Chase,” which will premiere on Nine Network on Sat., June 4. The film is based on Reedy Press’ “Wrestling at the Chase,” written by St. Louis historian Ed Wheatley.

Wheatley, who worked as a producer on the film, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the matches, the TV series and the documentary.

What: “Head Over Heels: Remembering Wrestling from the Chase”

When: 8 p.m. June 4, 2022

Where: KETC (Channel 9), with an outdoor screening in the Public Media Commons outside of the Nine PBS studios (3653 Olive St. St. Louis, MO 63108)

Ed Wheatley joins St. Louis on the Air Listen • 20:06