Tuesday: Gabe Montesanti on her roller derby memoir ‘Brace for Impact’

Dena Patterson / Author Gabe Montesanti.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Gabe Montesanti moved to St. Louis at 22 to enroll in Washington University’s MFA program — but she found much more than an education in creative writing. She also found roller derby, picking up the sport at the divey south St. Louis Skatium and eventually forming a close bond with members of the city’s champion Arch Rival Roller Derby team.

Montesanti’s new memoir, “Brace for Impact,” details how the often brutal sport helped her come to terms with the trauma of her childhood and find a new way to live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Montensanti will discuss the book, her experiences at the rink and her life as a queer woman in the Midwest.

Related Event

What: “Brace for Impact” book launch with Left Bank Books

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022

Where: .ZACK (3224 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103)