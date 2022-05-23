© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Gabe Montesanti on her roller derby memoir ‘Brace for Impact’

Published May 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
052422_DenaPatterson_GabeMontesanti.jpg
Dena Patterson
/
Author Gabe Montesanti.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Gabe Montesanti moved to St. Louis at 22 to enroll in Washington University’s MFA program — but she found much more than an education in creative writing. She also found roller derby, picking up the sport at the divey south St. Louis Skatium and eventually forming a close bond with members of the city’s champion Arch Rival Roller Derby team.

Montesanti’s new memoir, “Brace for Impact,” details how the often brutal sport helped her come to terms with the trauma of her childhood and find a new way to live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Montensanti will discuss the book, her experiences at the rink and her life as a queer woman in the Midwest.

Related Event

What: “Brace for Impact” book launch with Left Bank Books
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022
Where: .ZACK (3224 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103)

Have a question or comment for Gabe Montesanti? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske joined St. Louis Public Radio as host of St. Louis on the Air in July 2019. Before that, she spent twenty years in newspapers, working as a reporter, columnist and editor in Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
See stories by Sarah Fenske
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

