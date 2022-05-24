Tuesday: St. Louis beverage company aims to unite ‘ancient wisdom with modern innovation’

Westrich / Angela Zeng founded Fulfill Food & Beverages in St. Louis in 2016.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Six years ago, Angela Zeng founded a beverage company in St. Louis. Her plan was to combine “ancient wisdom with modern innovation,” and she built on the doctorate of pathology she earned at St. Louis University and the MBA she got at Washington University to achieve that goal.

Her company, Fulfill Food & Beverages, recently notched $1 million in annual sales — largely due to the popularity of its Karviva (formerly Karuna) prebiotic smoothie and juice beverages.

Zeng will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about the company and her entrepreneurial journey.

Have a question or comment about Karviva beverages? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.