Wednesday: St. Louis booksellers share their top summer reads

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Summer is coming and for many, that may mean extra motivation or free time to delve into a novel.

But where to start? Local booksellers will join Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air to share their top summer reads. Mark Pannebecker owns indie Spine Bookstore in Benton Park and Ymani Wince is opening the Noir Bookshop off Cherokee Street next month. Joice Carrawell of Little Readers will also join the show to share children’s book recommendations.

What book are you recommending this summer, and why? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.