Wednesday: After demolition, what’s next for the Jamestown Mall?

Published May 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT
The Jamestown Mall Dillards in December 2016.
Mike Kalasnik | Flickr
/
Jamestown Mall has sat vacant in Florissant for about 11 years.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last month, the St. Louis County Council approved a plan for the demolition of the Jamestown Mall, which has sat abandoned in Florissant for more than a decade.

The council has earmarked $6 million for the effort.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about the history and future of the Jamestown Mall with Bob Lewis, an assistant professor of Urban Planning & Development at St. Louis University.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

