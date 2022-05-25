Wednesday: After demolition, what’s next for the Jamestown Mall?

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Last month, the St. Louis County Council approved a plan for the demolition of the Jamestown Mall, which has sat abandoned in Florissant for more than a decade.

The council has earmarked $6 million for the effort.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about the history and future of the Jamestown Mall with Bob Lewis, an assistant professor of Urban Planning & Development at St. Louis University.

