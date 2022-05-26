Thursday: With See STL Tours, Amanda Clark sees all sides of St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A transplant from Tennessee, Amanda Clark didn’t just fall in love with St. Louis. She fell into fascination with it — with its neighborhoods, its industries, even its divisions and its infamous crimes.

Clark’s fascination became an independent tour business. Then, in 2020, the Missouri Historical Society hired her to manage a team of tour guides while building a program that offers 24 themed tours. Although the program’s first years have been limited by the pandemic, this year’s offerings feature a handful of brand-new offerings.

Among them are tours exploring St. Louis’ “Delmar Divide,” as well as an exploration of St. Louis’ distinctive history with death.

On Thursday, Clark and fellow tour guide Josiah Gundersen join St. Louis on the Air to discuss the new tours, their paths into the touring business, and why St. Louisans are increasingly getting out to explore their own city.

