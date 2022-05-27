Tuesday: ER physician reflects on the gun violence epidemic plaguing St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

While the nation reels from the mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, physician Dr. Kristen Mueller finds herself reflecting on the sheer amount of everyday gun violence in St. Louis.

“Like so many, I am furious that we as a society continue to allow this to happen,” she told St. Louis on the Air.

Working in a St. Louis emergency room, Mueller knows all too well that gunshot wounds are now the number one way children in America die today. St. Louis’ four Level I trauma hospitals have cared for more than 10,000 firearm injured patients in the last decade.

Mueller will join Tuesday’s show to discuss evidence-based solutions for curbing gun violence.

