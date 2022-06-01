Thursday: Don Corrigan tells the stories of ‘Amazing Webster Groves’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

For more than four decades, Don Corrigan wrote the first draft of Webster Groves’ history as editor of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. Now he’s turned all the knowledge he gained from those stories into a book.

Corrigan’s new book, his eighth, examines the story of what some locals boast is “the Queen of the Suburbs.” “ Amazing Webster Groves ” weaves in local history, famous sons and daughters and such fascinating lore as the Lawn Chair Drill Team of Helfenstein Avenue, who deploy the humble lightweight chairs in an annual July 4th ritual.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Corrigan joins us to discuss his book, his long tenure as a newspaper editor and college professor in Webster Groves, and what this bucolic suburb tells us about the American dream.

Related Event

What: “ Amazing Webster Groves ” presentation and book signing

When: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Where: Shepherd’s Center, 1320 W. Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO 63122

