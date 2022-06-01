Wednesday: A Missouri family's 4-year adoption battle

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A 2016 rule change issued by the Democratic Republic of the Congo means a Missouri family cannot adopt an orphan abandoned in that country's capital — even though the boy was approved for adoption by the DRC in 2019.

That position, though seemingly contradictory, is the argument being made by U.S. immigration authorities in a lawsuit that is nearly as old as Luke, the four-year-old Congolese child at its center.

Sued by Luke’s adoptive parents, the U.S. government is defending the decision to halt Luke’s adoption years into the process. The legal battle has entangled the immigration policies of two countries and sparked investigations into Luke’s status.

But Adam and Jill Trower say they won’t back down in their mission to be united with their son.

On Wednesday St. Louis on the Air, the Trowers will discuss their campaign to bring Luke home, and how they’ve forged a connection with him despite the distance and ongoing legal battle.

Do you have questions about international adoptions? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.