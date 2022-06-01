Wednesday: ‘The Karate Kid: The Musical’ premieres in St. Louis before heading to Broadway

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Generally, when a show opens on Broadway, it’s already had its tryout in a smaller market — say, Washington or Toronto. But this month, “The Karate Kid: The Musical,” hopes to change that and make St. Louis a destination for pre-Broadway premieres.

“The Karate Kid: The Musical” is making its worldwide debut at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center from June 1 to June 26. The adaptation of the beloved ‘80s film offers a time for St. Louis audiences to weigh in and help perfect the show to prepare it for a national debut.

Despite five sequels and two TV spinoffs, original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen felt “The Karate Kid” needed to be retold and reinvented in musical form.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Kamen will talk about his journey from karate classes to Hollywood to Broadway — and whether “wax on, wax off” has earned a spot on the soundtrack.

Related Event

What: The Karate Kid: The Musical

When: May 25, 2022 through June 26, 2022

Where: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

