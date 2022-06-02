Friday: Garden tour and antique fair brings St. Louis to Lafayette Square

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

If you think a small lot means a lousy yard, you’ve clearly never been to the Lafayette Square Garden Tour. The annual springtime event brings visitors to the historic neighborhood in the city’s central core, demonstrating how beautiful even small city lots can be.

This spring, the garden tour is paired with the return of the antique fair in Lafayette Park, as well as an 1860s baseball game, trolley rides and an evening concert by the Jeremiah Johnson Band.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Lafayette Square residents Jill Peckinpaugh and Sharon Stockmann will discuss the garden tour. Stockmann, an artist, will share how she and her husband designed two gardens in the Square — the first at the century-old home they rehabilitated on Park Avenue and the second in the new home they built and moved into in 2017.

Related Event

What: The Square in Bloom Garden Tour & Antique Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022

Where: 2023 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104

What’s your favorite part about Lafayette Square home or garden tours? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.