Friday: Lux says goodbye to radio and hello to medical marijuana

Ashley Elzinga / Ashley “Lux” Elzinga is now a social media content creator promoting medical marijuana brands after leaving her job of 15 years as a DJ for The Point on 105.7.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A favorite voice of the St. Louis airwaves has traded her mic for a small screen and a wider audience. After 15 years on 105.7 The Point, Ashley “Lux” Elzinga says she’ll be a full-time social media content creator for medical marijuana brands.

Although you might miss her late-afternoon alt-rock jams, Elzinga promises that Woof Wednesdays aren’t going anywhere — and you’ll still be able to hear her voice over loudspeakers at St. Louis Ambush games.

Elzinga says that she will be more vulnerable and authentic on social media than was possible on the air, and that’s a good thing. “Our penchant for oversharing leads to others feeling less alone,” she told St. Louis on the Air.

Elzinga will join Friday’s show to discuss her medical marijuana journey and why she’s passionate about connecting others with things they love.

Related Event

What: Blaze Missouri

When: June 3 and 4, 2022

Where: Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103

Want to wish Lux well in her career shift? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.