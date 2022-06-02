© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: St. Louis Public Radio turns 50, and looks to the future

Published June 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
060222_STLPR_BarryHufker_01.jpg
St. Louis Public Radio
Production manager Barry Hufker, in 1977, cues the start of the program, "Creative Aging."

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Fifty years ago, a radio station with the call letters KWMU made its debut in St. Louis. Broadcasting from Lucas Hall on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus, KWMU (now St. Louis Public Radio) introduced public radio to St. Louis.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, longtime St. Louis Public Radio staffer Mary Edwards will join the show. Edwards started working at the radio station as a music assistant in 1974. She retired from full-time work 44 years later as executive producer of the talk show.

Later in the segment, we’ll hear from CEO Tina Pamintuan about her vision for the station.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Alex Heuer
Alex is the executive producer of "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
