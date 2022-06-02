Thursday: St. Louis Public Radio turns 50, and looks to the future

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Fifty years ago, a radio station with the call letters KWMU made its debut in St. Louis. Broadcasting from Lucas Hall on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus, KWMU (now St. Louis Public Radio) introduced public radio to St. Louis.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, longtime St. Louis Public Radio staffer Mary Edwards will join the show. Edwards started working at the radio station as a music assistant in 1974. She retired from full-time work 44 years later as executive producer of the talk show.

Later in the segment, we’ll hear from CEO Tina Pamintuan about her vision for the station.

