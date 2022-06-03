Monday: St. Louis rabbit rescues at capacity as pets get dumped

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

St. Louis residents are finding abandoned pet rabbits across the city — and few rescues have the capacity to take them in currently.

“This is the worst it's been in years,” rescuer Katie Kottmeyer told St. Louis on the Air in late May. Her nonprofit Dolly’s Dream Home is currently at capacity with more than 73 rabbits.

Owner surrender requests are “through the roof,” she added. “In the past two days, we were asked to help with more than 60 bunnies.”

Kottmeyer will join Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about domestic pet bunnies being dumped across the city, the needs of their rescue, and what people should know about these exotic pets before deciding to adopt or buy them.

Have you or your neighbors seen pet bunnies dumped in your area? Bunny owners: What should people consider before getting one as a pet? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.