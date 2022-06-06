Monday: The St. Louis scientists who honed COVID-19 tests

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Along with vaccines, the availability of fast, accurate COVID-19 tests has allowed people to maintain their lives, work and studies even amid the pandemic. But developing those tests was no easy task for researchers like Washington University’s Dr. Stacey House.

An assistant professor of emergency medicine, House served as the university’s principal investigator in the clinical trials of COVID-19 tests. Drawing on more than 6,000 participants from area hospitals, Dr. House’s team studied the effectiveness of different kinds of tests, from those intended for use by experienced lab technicians to the at-home tests that needed to be both highly accurate and easy to use.

On Monday, Dr. House joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss the hard work and high stakes of her team’s efforts to test and validate COVID-19 tests.