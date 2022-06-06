Tuesday: The first American swimmer to win Olympic gold
Charles M. Daniels was the first American swimmer to win Olympic gold — but even after he left the 1904 Olympic Games in St. Louis with three gold medals, one silver, one bronze and a world record, his biggest challenge was still ahead. The British had skipped the 1904 Olympics, and their competitive swimmers were a powerhouse that put the Americans to shame. And what about this new-fangled crawl being tried out by the Australians?
St. Louis author Michael Loynd vividly depicts the early days of Olympic swimming in his new book, “The Watermen: The Birth of American Swimming and One Man’s Fight to Capture Olympic Gold.” A sports attorney and chairman of the St. Louis Olympic Committee, Loynd’s previous book is “All Things Irish: Novel.” He’ll discuss his new book on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air.
