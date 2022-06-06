Tuesday: The first American swimmer to win Olympic gold

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Charles M. Daniels was the first American swimmer to win Olympic gold — but even after he left the 1904 Olympic Games in St. Louis with three gold medals, one silver, one bronze and a world record, his biggest challenge was still ahead. The British had skipped the 1904 Olympics, and their competitive swimmers were a powerhouse that put the Americans to shame. And what about this new-fangled crawl being tried out by the Australians?

St. Louis author Michael Loynd vividly depicts the early days of Olympic swimming in his new book, “The Watermen: The Birth of American Swimming and One Man’s Fight to Capture Olympic Gold.” A sports attorney and chairman of the St. Louis Olympic Committee , Loynd’s previous book is “All Things Irish: Novel.” He’ll discuss his new book on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Related Event

What: Michael Loynd presented by SLCL Authors @ the J and the Westfall Politics and History Series

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday June 15, 2022

Where: Mirowitz Performing Arts Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146

