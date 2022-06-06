Wednesday: St. Louis cousins’ Caregiver Club helps families deal with dementia

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

When Alicia Christopher’s father began to show signs of cognitive impairment in 2019, she didn’t have to look far to find someone who knew what she was going through: Christopher’s cousin Jodie Finney had been helping a parent with dementia for years.

Finney’s mom has lived with Alzheimer’s disease since 2017. Christopher’s father was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia just this month.

Now the two cousins have teamed up to create a new nonprofit aimed at helping families like theirs — families that need support, practical advice and empathy. The Caregiver Club earned its nonprofit status this March, and its co-presidents are gearing up for their first public event later this month.

On Wednesdays St. Louis on the Air, Christopher and Finney will share about the inspiration for the Caregiver Club and how they seek to help families struggling with a dementia diagnosis.

Related Event

What: Dine Out with the Caregiver Club

When: 5-7 p.m., June 14, 2022

Where: The Women’s Exchange of St. Louis, 8811-A Ladue Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124

