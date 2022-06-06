© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
St. Louis on the Air logo
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: St. Louis cousins’ Caregiver Club helps families deal with dementia

Published June 6, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
060822_provided_caregiverclub._02jpg.jpg
The Caregiver Club
/
Cousins Alicia Christopher (far left) and Jodie Finney (far right) are each dealing with a parent with dementia: Christopher's dad Patrick Behan (center left) and Finney's mom Margot Condie (center right).

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

When Alicia Christopher’s father began to show signs of cognitive impairment in 2019, she didn’t have to look far to find someone who knew what she was going through: Christopher’s cousin Jodie Finney had been helping a parent with dementia for years.

Finney’s mom has lived with Alzheimer’s disease since 2017. Christopher’s father was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia just this month.

Now the two cousins have teamed up to create a new nonprofit aimed at helping families like theirs — families that need support, practical advice and empathy. The Caregiver Club earned its nonprofit status this March, and its co-presidents are gearing up for their first public event later this month.

On Wednesdays St. Louis on the Air, Christopher and Finney will share about the inspiration for the Caregiver Club and how they seek to help families struggling with a dementia diagnosis.

Related Event

What: Dine Out with the Caregiver Club
When: 5-7 p.m., June 14, 2022
Where: The Women’s Exchange of St. Louis, 8811-A Ladue Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124

Are you a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia? What would help you in your journey? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Emily Woodbury, Kayla Drake, Danny Wicentowski and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags

St. Louis on the Air DementiaElderlyNonprofitsSenior Care
Stay Connected
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske joined St. Louis Public Radio as host of St. Louis on the Air in July 2019. Before that, she spent twenty years in newspapers, working as a reporter, columnist and editor in Cleveland, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
See stories by Sarah Fenske
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content