Thursday: How a stay-at-home Ellisville mom became a crusader for Afghan refugees

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

When Ann Wittman drove her minivan full of donated goods to the Waridk family’s apartment last fall, she didn’t know she was about to sign up for a full-time commitment to help Afghan refugees.

Wittman was a stay-at-home mom in Ellisville, focused on raising her three sons, before Kabul fell. After Kabul fell, she volunteered with Welcome Neighbor STL and quickly became immersed in helping nearly 20 Afghan families settle in St. Louis. She calls the Waridks her “forever family” and even bought them a house in Affton so their eight kids could have a yard to play in.

In the past eight months, Wittman has spearheaded six community car donations, purchased 11 plane tickets to reunite relatives and recruited several friends to volunteer.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Wittman will share what drives her and what she has in store for her new nonprofit, HumanKind STL, which helps recently arrived Afghan families. We’ll also hear from the father of the first Afghan family she partnered with, Faridulla Waridk.