Tuesday: Photographer Jess T. Dugan on ‘Look at me like you love me’

Behind the lens, St. Louis photographer Jess T. Dugan has garnered national recognition for their portraits of queer intimacy, trans relationships and aging. But their latest photobook, “Look at me like you love me,” published this year by MACK, expands that focus — and turns the camera on the photographer as well.

Dugan’s new book is composed of naturally-lit portraits of St. Louis subjects. Earlier this month, six of the photographs were acquired for the permanent collection of the St. Louis Art Museum, where Dugan’s work was also exhibited last year.

“Look at me like you love me” is already winning acclaim. Writing in the Washington Post last month, photo editor Kenneth Dickerman showered highlighted Dugan’s “gorgeously sensitive portraits of queer love.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Dugan will discuss their new book, ongoing work, and the impact of these images of queer love.

