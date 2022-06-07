Wednesday: Tonka the chimp found, alive, in Missouri

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A chimp who once starred in Hollywood movies was found locked in a tiny cage in a Missouri basement — long after his caregiver claimed he’d died .

Tonia Haddix of Festus, Missouri, had been ordered by a U.S. District Court judge in St. Louis to turn over Tonka to an animal sanctuary. Judge Catherine Perry’s ruling followed years of legal wrangling between PETA, Haddix and Tonka’s previous owner.

But when it came time to surrender the chimp, Haddix made a startling claim: Tonka had died months before, and she’d cremated him.

PETA had always challenged the story, saying her inability to produce any evidence of his death suggested that she’d instead hidden him somewhere to avoid compliance with Judge Perry’s order. But only last week did the animal rights nonprofit get the proof it needed — with Tonka discovered in Haddix’s basement.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jared Goodman, PETA Foundation’s vice president and deputy general counsel for animal law, joins us for an update on the case.

Have a question or comment about Tonka’s ordeal? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.