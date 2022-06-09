Thursday: ‘Severance’ star Britt Lower joins Circus Flora

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Fresh off her starring role in the first season of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series “Severance,” actress Britt Lower — who plays Helly in the thriller — is in St. Louis to take part as a central character in Circus Flora’s 36th season.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Lower will talk about why she decided to join St. Louis’ one-ring circus.

Related Event

What: Circus Flora’s “The Quest for the Innkeeper’s Cask”

When: Through July 3, 2022

Where: The Big Top, 3401 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103

