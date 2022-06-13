Monday: St. Louis officials ban scooters in an attempt to curb mayhem downtown

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Three teens were shot in downtown St. Louis at the beginning of June, offering a stark reminder of the challenges city officials have faced in bringing order to the neighborhood.

Downtown's problems aren't new, but the past two years only increased the tension.

The coronavirus pandemic left downtown with far fewer workers — and into the vacuum came visitors loudly drag-racing and breaking out into fights. Residents have been outspoken about their unhappiness with the situation, but a long-term fix has proved elusive.

In yet another attempt to deal with the issue, the city recently banned electric scooters downtown.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Alderman James Page, who represents part of downtown and is also executive director of the Saint Louis Downtown Neighborhood Association, will join us to discuss the idea behind the scooter ban, whether an updated curfew might help and what crime statistics can tell us about the overall state of downtown.

