Tuesday: Erin Litteken’s debut novel draws on her family’s history in Ukraine

Erin Litteken didn’t set out to capitalize on newfound interest in Ukraine. The Troy, Illinois, resident worked on her debut novel, “The Memory Keeper of Kyiv,” for a decade. That it’s being released at a time of unprecedented interest in Ukraine’s fate is pure coincidence.

That it depicts the nation’s suffering as a result of Russian meddling is less coincidence than, well, history. The granddaughter of a Ukrainian refugee, Litteken grew up hearing about Eastern Europe in World War II. That led her to the Holodomor , a time when Stalin’s heavy-handed attempts to force Ukraine to collectivize left an estimated 13% of the nation, or 3.9 million people, dead.

Those events are front and center in Litteken’s novel, but it isn’t all suffering and death. Litteken cuts back and forth between a young widow in 2004 Illinois and her grandmother’s life in 1930, expertly weaving in stories of long-ago horror with recent hope. The book has earned favorable blurbs from no less than bestselling authors Kate Quinn and Christy Lefteri ( “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” ). It’s already set to be translated and republished in a dozen different languages.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Erin Litteken will discuss the history behind her historical fiction — and the real-life family stories that inspired her.

