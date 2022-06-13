Tuesday: How KSDK anchor Michelle Li turned the #VeryAsian hashtag into a movement
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.
After 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li mentioned eating dumplings on New Year’s, a KSDK viewer chastised Li for being “very Asian.”
Li shared the viewer’s voicemail with her followers on social media with a short note: “If you’re #veryasian please stand up.”
Her post and hashtag garnered overwhelming support. Her tweet sharing the voicemail got more than 8,000 retweets — and coverage from CNN to the Washington Post. Ellen DeGeneres even invited Li to come on her show and gave her $15,000. She used that funding to launch the Very Asian Foundation, which aims to highlight Asian-American experiences and provide support to organizations working within the community.
On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Li will share how she turned that viral moment into a movement. We’ll also discuss the organization’s effort to help schools and libraries build and maintain Asian American youth literature collections with its May Book Project initiative.
Asian-Americans: We want to hear from you. Have you heard clueless comments like the one addressed to Michelle Li? How did you respond? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.
