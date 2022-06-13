Tuesday: How KSDK anchor Michelle Li turned the #VeryAsian hashtag into a movement

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

After 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li mentioned eating dumplings on New Year’s, a KSDK viewer chastised Li for being “very Asian.”

Li shared the viewer’s voicemail with her followers on social media with a short note: “If you’re #veryasian please stand up.”

Her post and hashtag garnered overwhelming support. Her tweet sharing the voicemail got more than 8,000 retweets — and coverage from CNN to the Washington Post . Ellen DeGeneres even invited Li to come on her show and gave her $15,000. She used that funding to launch the Very Asian Foundation, which aims to highlight Asian-American experiences and provide support to organizations working within the community.

