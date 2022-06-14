Wednesday: New play highlights Club Riviera — one of the biggest Black nightclubs in the 40s

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Missouri Historical Society Josephine Baker performed at Club Riviera during its heyday in the 40s and 50s.

Club Riviera was one of the biggest Black nightclubs in the nation during the 40s and 50s . It’s said to have rivaled the Cotton Club in Harlem. Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and other popular Black artists entertained crowds there.

And now, Club Riviera is the subject of a new play “Live at the Riviera,” playing at the Grandel June 23-24.

Prominent politician and civil rights activist Jordan Chambers owned the venue until his death in 1962. The club was three stories tall and functioned as a social service agency during the day on the bottom floor. Chambers is often credited as the unofficial “Black mayor of St. Louis.” He often “held court” within the community and helped integrate the Circuit Court and the Housing Authority.

Club Riviera — now leveled — once existed a block from Delmar, in the Central West End. It was down the street from Club Plantation, a popular whites-only club. Black musicians would often play at both clubs.

There’s very little recorded history about Club Riviera, so Director Thomasina Clarke and Playwright Freeman Word collected oral histories from people who remember the club to create the play.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Clarke and Word will join the show to talk about bringing Club Riviera to life on stage, with the help of the Point of View Jazz Ensemble and the North County Big Band.

Related Event

What: “Live at the Riviera”

When: June 23, 2022 - June 24, 2022

Where: The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63103

